TokenPay (TPAY) Price Hits $0.0396 on Major Exchanges

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for $0.0396 or 0.00000347 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TokenPay has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $855,511.88 and approximately $761,401.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11,403.62 or 0.99974975 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00049517 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005135 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001369 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000625 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00126753 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00023847 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,604,252 coins and its circulating supply is 21,604,240 coins. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay.

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.