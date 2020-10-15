Townsend & Associates Inc Has $1.72 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,719 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises about 1.3% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 194,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,741,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 11,212 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

NYSE DIS opened at $124.90 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $228.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.18, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.68.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

