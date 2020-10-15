Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 5,813 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 390% compared to the average volume of 1,186 call options.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CARS shares. B. Riley raised shares of Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. B. Riley Securities raised shares of Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.72.

In related news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 3,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $29,058.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cars.com during the second quarter valued at $490,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 16.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 324,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 46,342 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 955,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 37,129 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 2.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the second quarter valued at about $1,763,000. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARS traded up $1.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.52. 132,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,480. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average is $6.70. Cars.com has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $13.55.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. The business had revenue of $102.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.32 million. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 224.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cars.com will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

