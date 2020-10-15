Trias (TRY) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $449,865.00

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Trias token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Trias has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $449,865.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Trias has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008679 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00276095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00093866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00035934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.95 or 0.01473601 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00149815 BTC.

About Trias

Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab. Trias’ official website is www.trias.one. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trias’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Trias

Trias can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

