Trinity Network Credit (TNC) Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Trinity Network Credit token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Gate.io, Bibox and Switcheo Network. Trinity Network Credit has a total market cap of $302,899.39 and approximately $902.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Trinity Network Credit has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Trinity Network Credit alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008679 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00276095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00093866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00035934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.95 or 0.01473601 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00149815 BTC.

Trinity Network Credit Profile

Trinity Network Credit launched on December 1st, 2017. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 tokens. Trinity Network Credit’s official website is trinity.tech. The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency.

Buying and Selling Trinity Network Credit

Trinity Network Credit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Switcheo Network, Kucoin and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trinity Network Credit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trinity Network Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trinity Network Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trinity Network Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.