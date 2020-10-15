TurtleCoin (TRTL) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $970,062.39 and approximately $97,731.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 84,919,246,500 coins. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

