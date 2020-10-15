Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Twitter from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Twitter from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Twitter in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Twitter from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $45.98 on Thursday. Twitter has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $48.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.76. The firm has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of -33.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twitter will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $62,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 17,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $698,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,562 over the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Twitter by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 171,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 27,090 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in Twitter by 15.6% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,283,838 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $52,642,000 after buying an additional 308,711 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Twitter by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 48,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Twitter by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,322 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Twitter by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 362,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after buying an additional 289,758 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

