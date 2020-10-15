Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Given New $107.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Bank of America from $93.00 to $107.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RARE. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.73.

NASDAQ RARE traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $93.19. 7,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,116. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.66. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $31.99 and a 12 month high of $99.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 2.23.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.74. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 56.12% and a negative net margin of 188.51%. The business had revenue of $61.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.28 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Shalini Sharp sold 14,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $1,271,015.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,747 shares in the company, valued at $8,906,034.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total value of $262,626.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,278 shares of company stock worth $10,773,157 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,573,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,081,000 after buying an additional 211,265 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,132,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,453,000 after buying an additional 89,619 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,138,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,915,000 after buying an additional 169,418 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,080,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,166,000 after buying an additional 63,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,050,000 after buying an additional 30,604 shares during the last quarter.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

