UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Increased to $385.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.62% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $335.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.64.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $321.85 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $333.70. The stock has a market cap of $305.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total transaction of $3,856,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,271,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,510 shares of company stock valued at $21,767,403 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 437.5% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 215 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 264 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

