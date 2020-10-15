Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.20

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.20 and last traded at $13.34, with a volume of 59 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.

VSTA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Vasta Platform in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vasta Platform in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vasta Platform in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. BofA Securities assumed coverage on Vasta Platform in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Vasta Platform in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.37.

About Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA)

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

