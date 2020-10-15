Verasity (VRA) Achieves Market Cap of $2.38 Million

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Over the last week, Verasity has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One Verasity token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. Verasity has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and $742,134.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $79.41 or 0.00688424 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.19 or 0.01432075 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001594 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00007408 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00007731 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000592 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00022682 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,880,889,139 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

Verasity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.