Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Receiving Positive Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News articles about Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) have been trending positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Verizon Communications earned a media sentiment score of 2.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the cell phone carrier an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Verizon Communications’ score:

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,994,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.21.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.