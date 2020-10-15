Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Cut to $305.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Truist from $330.00 to $305.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.45% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $283.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $298.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.19.

NASDAQ VRTX traded down $52.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $218.72. 230,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.56. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $173.62 and a 1 year high of $306.08. The company has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total transaction of $540,141.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,308,604.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total transaction of $2,805,563.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,178.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,507,898 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,405,198,000 after buying an additional 3,181,850 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,434,159 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,494,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951,050 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,483,388 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,047,986,000 after purchasing an additional 235,525 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,292,383 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,944,119,000 after purchasing an additional 599,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,873,157 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,059,687,000 after purchasing an additional 264,218 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

