Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund (NYSE:IGD) Short Interest Down 53.9% in September

Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund (NYSE:IGD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a drop of 53.9% from the September 15th total of 116,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE IGD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.92. 74,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,767. Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $6.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund by 10.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 153,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund by 32.7% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 35,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund in the second quarter valued at about $52,000.

Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund Company Profile

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

