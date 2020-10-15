Waves Community Token (WCT) Trading 23.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded down 25.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. Over the last week, Waves Community Token has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar. One Waves Community Token token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001358 BTC on exchanges. Waves Community Token has a market cap of $1.55 million and $4.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00275918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00093726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00036214 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.61 or 0.01478192 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00151400 BTC.

About Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token’s launch date was January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,960 tokens. Waves Community Token’s official message board is wavestalk.org. The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Waves Community Token is wavesplatform.com.

Waves Community Token Token Trading

Waves Community Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Community Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves Community Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

