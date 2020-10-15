Webchain Hits Market Capitalization of $59,430.00 (WEB)

Webchain (CURRENCY:WEB) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Webchain coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinroom, ChaoEX , RaisEX and STEX. During the last week, Webchain has traded 29.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Webchain has a market capitalization of $59,430.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Webchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.42 or 0.01121914 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002689 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000053 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000575 BTC.

About Webchain

WEB is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Webchain’s total supply is 513,893,272 coins and its circulating supply is 163,892,747 coins. The official website for Webchain is webchain.network. Webchain’s official Twitter account is @thewebchain. Webchain’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive. The Reddit community for Webchain is /r/Webchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Webchain

Webchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, ChaoEX , EscoDEX, BiteBTC, RaisEX and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Webchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Webchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

