Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Short Interest Update

Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 154,400 shares, a drop of 46.4% from the September 15th total of 288,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 366,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

HIO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.95. The company had a trading volume of 266,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,813. Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIO. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 23,039 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 1.0% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 415,565 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 25.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,465 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

