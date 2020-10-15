yearn.finance (YFI) Trading Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days

yearn.finance (CURRENCY:YFI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 15th. yearn.finance has a total market cap of $435.84 million and $2.42 billion worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yearn.finance token can now be bought for $14,543.62 or 1.26029180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, yearn.finance has traded down 9.5% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008673 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00276506 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00093918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00035949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.98 or 0.01472938 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00150443 BTC.

yearn.finance Token Profile

yearn.finance’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,968 tokens. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance.

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

yearn.finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars.

