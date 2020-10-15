Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) Shares Gap Up to $3.12

Yirendai Ltd – (NYSE:YRD) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.12, but opened at $3.35. Yirendai shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 5 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on YRD shares. TheStreet lowered Yirendai from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $3.70.

The company has a market cap of $310.03 million, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.67.

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $106.82 million for the quarter. Yirendai had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.80%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Yirendai in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Yirendai in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Yirendai during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Yirendai during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Yirendai by 408,720.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 40,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 40,872 shares during the period. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yirendai (NYSE:YRD)

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

