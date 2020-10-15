Zacks: Brokerages Expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Will Announce Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will report earnings of $1.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MasTec’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the highest is $1.69. MasTec posted earnings of $1.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full-year earnings of $4.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $4.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 4.81%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on MasTec from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MasTec from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded MasTec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised MasTec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.62.

Shares of MasTec stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.28. 673,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,294. MasTec has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $73.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in MasTec by 26.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 648.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 79,659 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 3.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 246,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 38.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

