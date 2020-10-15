Zacks: Brokerages Expect Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) to Announce $0.78 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Newmont Goldcorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.81. Newmont Goldcorp posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $3.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $6.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Newmont Goldcorp.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion.

NEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newmont Goldcorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.69.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $124,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,194.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $356,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,566,152.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,291 shares of company stock valued at $3,226,295 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,885,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,536,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,265 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,069,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,542,000 after purchasing an additional 127,596 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,033,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,111,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,094,000 after purchasing an additional 883,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 146.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,993,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,085,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,373,262. Newmont Goldcorp has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

