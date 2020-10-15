Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) will report earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.14). Sunstone Hotel Investors reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 162.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 26.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

NYSE SHO traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,220,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,028. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.10. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

In other news, COO Marc Andrew Hoffman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $76,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,988 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

