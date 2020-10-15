Zel Price Reaches $0.0291 on Exchanges (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. Zel has a total market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $855,779.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zel has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. One Zel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.23 or 0.00598991 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00068716 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004869 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00054775 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000101 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000821 BTC.

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 115,124,550 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

Zel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

