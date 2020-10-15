ZelCash (ZEL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.67 Million

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One ZelCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, STEX and TradeOgre. ZelCash has a total market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZelCash has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZelCash alerts:

FABRK (FAB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003055 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000041 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZelCash Coin Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, STEX and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZelCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZelCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.