ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) Trading Down 29.5% Over Last 7 Days

ZeusNetwork (CURRENCY:ZEUS) traded down 32.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 15th. In the last week, ZeusNetwork has traded down 29.5% against the dollar. One ZeusNetwork token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, STEX and Bleutrade. ZeusNetwork has a market capitalization of $16,141.35 and approximately $4.00 worth of ZeusNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZeusNetwork alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002020 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000368 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002479 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000929 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000130 BTC.

ZeusNetwork Profile

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) is a token. ZeusNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000,000 tokens. ZeusNetwork’s official Twitter account is @network_zeus. ZeusNetwork’s official website is zeusfundme.com.

Buying and Selling ZeusNetwork

ZeusNetwork can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeusNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeusNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeusNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZeusNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeusNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.