$0.02 EPS Expected for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) will announce earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). CNH Industrial reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 4.13%.

CNHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Melius upgraded CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered CNH Industrial to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,222.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

CNHI stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.53. 1,210,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.42. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.03.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

