-$0.04 EPS Expected for Denny's Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Denny's Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Denny's’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.06). Denny's posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 122.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Denny's will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Denny's.

Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $40.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.70 million. Denny's had a net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Denny's from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet cut Denny's from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Denny's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Stephens cut Denny's from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Denny's in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.79.

In other Denny's news, EVP John William Dillon sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $103,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,287.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 8,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $98,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Denny's by 102.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,211,020 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Denny's by 16.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,709,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,846,000 after purchasing an additional 819,128 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Denny's by 1,052.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 719,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 657,419 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denny's by 32.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,009,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,296,000 after purchasing an additional 490,750 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Denny's during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,219,000. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DENN traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 747,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,664. The company has a market capitalization of $638.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09. Denny's has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $22.21.

Denny's Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

