-$0.05 EPS Expected for Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Twilio posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 266.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twilio will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $400.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Twilio from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. FBN Securities increased their price objective on Twilio from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday. Argus increased their price objective on Twilio from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Twilio from $310.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.04.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $8,953,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.10, for a total value of $922,672.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,443 shares of company stock worth $44,890,780 in the last quarter. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1,172.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 88.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 174.3% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TWLO traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $326.47. 1,568,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,574,568. The company has a fifty day moving average of $257.72 and a 200 day moving average of $206.91. Twilio has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $341.70. The company has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.36 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

