$0.07 EPS Expected for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) will announce $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro reported earnings per share of ($0.91) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 107.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full-year earnings of $7.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.19 to $8.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.43. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.80.

NYSE SMG traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $166.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,861. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $76.50 and a 52-week high of $176.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.81 and a 200-day moving average of $142.13.

In other news, EVP Ivan C. Smith sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.40, for a total transaction of $488,596.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,805.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Vines sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total transaction of $235,264.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,752.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter worth $2,657,000. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.