$0.09 EPS Expected for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.06. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions also posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.64 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KTOS. Zacks Investment Research raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $149,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,732. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 260.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 18.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KTOS traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $20.79. The stock had a trading volume of 676,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 519.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $22.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.39.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

