$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Old Second Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $1.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $33.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.95 million.

OSBC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised Old Second Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Old Second Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 26.5% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 428,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 89,627 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 73,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 170,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,876. Old Second Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.75. The company has a market cap of $259.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.46.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

