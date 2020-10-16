$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) will announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Innoviva’s earnings. Innoviva posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innoviva will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.20 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Innoviva.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $78.95 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 59.83% and a net margin of 76.28%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVA. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innoviva by 62.0% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 268,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 102,700 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 44.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 16,819 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 74.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 1.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 555,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,765,000 after buying an additional 8,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INVA traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $9.94. 573,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,546. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 92.39 and a quick ratio of 92.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.78. Innoviva has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $15.62.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

