$0.45 EPS Expected for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.37. Allison Transmission posted earnings of $1.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Allison Transmission.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.67 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALSN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,296,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,172. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth $277,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 26.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 455,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,003,000 after acquiring an additional 96,502 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth $13,317,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 96.1% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 13,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 5.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 35,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allison Transmission (ALSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.