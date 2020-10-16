0xcert Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $63,621.00 (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $63,621.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xcert token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, BitForex, IDEX and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, 0xcert has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 0xcert alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00038760 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008819 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005655 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $541.39 or 0.04774309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00031237 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001838 BTC.

0xcert Token Profile

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert.

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0xcert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xcert and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.