$1.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) to announce $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.18. Xcel Energy reported earnings per share of $1.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $2.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XEL shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Argus downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

NYSE XEL opened at $72.20 on Friday. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $74.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%.

In related news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $7,116,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,795,180.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $911,217,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth $170,375,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,848,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,500,000 after acquiring an additional 856,178 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1,553.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 807,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,494,000 after acquiring an additional 759,020 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 187.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,040,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,731,000 after acquiring an additional 678,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

