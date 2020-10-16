-$1.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) to announce ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for GALAPAGOS NV/S’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.72) and the highest is ($0.74). GALAPAGOS NV/S reported earnings per share of $8.72 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 114.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that GALAPAGOS NV/S will report full-year earnings of ($3.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.84) to ($1.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($4.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.41) to ($3.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GALAPAGOS NV/S.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.88). GALAPAGOS NV/S had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $129.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.41 million.

Several brokerages have commented on GLPG. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a report on Thursday, September 24th. HC Wainwright lowered GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $138.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.59 and a 200 day moving average of $183.64. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.78 and a beta of 0.80. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 12 month low of $112.00 and a 12 month high of $274.03.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 68.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,742,000 after purchasing an additional 49,053 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the 1st quarter valued at $5,359,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,421,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $280,475,000 after buying an additional 15,097 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 77,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 12,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the first quarter valued at about $2,323,000. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

