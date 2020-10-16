125,037 Shares in BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 125,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 1.21% of BG Staffing as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in BG Staffing by 68.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in BG Staffing during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in BG Staffing during the first quarter worth about $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of BG Staffing by 172.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 9,054 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BG Staffing by 8.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period.

BG Staffing stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. BG Staffing Inc has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $22.38.

BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.89 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BG Staffing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

BG Staffing Profile

BG Staffing, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance personnel to the various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management, and other IT staffing skills, as well as finance, accounting, legal, and related support personnel.

