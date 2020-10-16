$147.54 Million in Sales Expected for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will announce sales of $147.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $144.18 million and the highest is $152.78 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted sales of $159.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full year sales of $593.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $586.34 million to $606.26 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $630.38 million, with estimates ranging from $616.01 million to $648.81 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $144.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.18 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 18.34%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

Shares of OFC opened at $24.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $30.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

In related news, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $86,190.00. Also, Director C Taylor Pickett acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.20 per share, with a total value of $232,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,986 shares in the company, valued at $858,075.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,354,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,887,000 after buying an additional 315,971 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,650,000 after buying an additional 57,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,667,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,261,000 after buying an additional 20,669 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,242,000 after buying an additional 50,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 471.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,302,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,004,000 after buying an additional 1,074,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

