1irstcoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $65,540.00 (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $31.78 million and $65,540.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 1irstcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00008017 BTC on exchanges including Token Store, Instant Bitex and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.68 or 0.00685102 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.20 or 0.01457042 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00007972 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000599 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00023102 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003099 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,965,983 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Crex24 and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.