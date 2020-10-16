21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Trading Up 5.2%

21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) shares were up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.73 and last traded at $24.08. Approximately 984,135 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,219,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

A number of analysts have commented on VNET shares. ValuEngine raised 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. DBS Vickers began coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BofA Securities began coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 21Vianet Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The information technology services provider reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($2.66). The firm had revenue of $161.93 million during the quarter. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 49.02% and a negative net margin of 55.01%. On average, research analysts expect that 21Vianet Group Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 550.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 30,285.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.