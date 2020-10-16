$354.75 Million in Sales Expected for Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) will report sales of $354.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Daseke’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $358.90 million and the lowest is $350.60 million. Daseke reported sales of $450.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Daseke will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.19. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 47.41% and a negative net margin of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.15 million.

DSKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Daseke from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Daseke in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

DSKE opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Daseke has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $7.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82. The firm has a market cap of $424.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.34.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Daseke by 8.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daseke by 49.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,229 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Daseke during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Daseke by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Daseke by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 24,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

