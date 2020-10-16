$59.30 Million in Sales Expected for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) will post $59.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.80 million and the lowest is $57.80 million. Southside Bancshares posted sales of $55.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year sales of $238.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $229.10 million to $247.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $232.65 million, with estimates ranging from $228.60 million to $236.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.28. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $62.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.35 million.

SBSI has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Southside Bancshares from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Southside Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

SBSI opened at $25.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.62. Southside Bancshares has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $37.89. The company has a market capitalization of $854.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

In other Southside Bancshares news, Director Tony K. Morgan purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.20 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBSI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

