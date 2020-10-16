ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 573,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,431 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $14,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 1,252.0% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 24.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 3.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on ABB in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NYSE ABB opened at $26.65 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $57.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.06.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. ABB had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

