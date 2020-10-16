Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACCYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of ACCYY stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. Accor has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $9.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.53.

Accor Company Profile

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

