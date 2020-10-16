AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Shares Up 12.5%

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)’s stock price shot up 12.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.96 and last traded at $1.89. 2,111,883 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 1,259,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACRX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $0.69 to $0.84 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.52.

The stock has a market capitalization of $170.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1.33.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 607.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 18,127 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,749 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

