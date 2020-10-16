Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Trading 8.8% Higher

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) traded up 8.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.31. 448,596 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 614,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.29.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.38% and a negative net margin of 1,827.81%. The business had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 26,213 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. 66.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.