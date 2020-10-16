Adam Christopher Ellis Sells 5,000 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Stock

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,340 shares in the company, valued at $970,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Adam Christopher Ellis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 14th, Adam Christopher Ellis sold 2,772 shares of Zumiez stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $83,160.00.

NASDAQ ZUMZ traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $32.37. 263,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,079. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.73. The company has a market cap of $823.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.71. Zumiez Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $35.68.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.34 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZUMZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Zumiez from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Zumiez from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth $9,367,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,041,359 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $28,512,000 after acquiring an additional 245,855 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth $6,714,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 373,325 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 182,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 312,886 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $8,574,000 after acquiring an additional 158,468 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

