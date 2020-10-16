Adelphoi Market Cap Achieves $54,103.79 (ADL)

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 16th. In the last seven days, Adelphoi has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. One Adelphoi token can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and STEX. Adelphoi has a market capitalization of $54,103.79 and approximately $195.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00267044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00094682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00034894 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.05 or 0.01409927 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00150071 BTC.

About Adelphoi

Adelphoi’s launch date was December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. Adelphoi’s official message board is medium.com/adel. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Adelphoi is adel.io. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Adelphoi Token Trading

Adelphoi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adelphoi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adelphoi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

