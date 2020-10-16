ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) Shares Up 12.8%

Shares of ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) shot up 12.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.20. 4,033,174 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 1,808,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.24.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ADiTx Therapeutics stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 108,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

ADiTx Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADTX)

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing nucleic acid-based technologies for addressing the rejection of transplanted organs, autoimmune diseases, and allergies. The company is developing Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy (ADi), a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach, which mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

