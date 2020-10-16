Aeon Price Hits $0.37 (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00003288 BTC on exchanges. Aeon has a market cap of $5.90 million and $6,229.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aeon has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aeon Profile

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

